Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s campaign raked in $7.3 million in the second fundraising quarter through multiple committees, while a super PAC aligned stated it raised 18.7 million in that time.

Federal Election Commission (FEC) Records shared by Fox News show that the former South Carolina governor’s campaign committee, Nikki Haley for President, took in $5,343,472 between April and June.

This included a transfer of $1,009,105.28 from the joint-fundraising committee Team Stand for America, Fox News’s Paul Steinhauser noted. Team Stand for America netted $2,615,447 last quarter.

When the figures are combined with a third Haley-aligned committee, Stand for America PAC, it reveals she took in $7.3 million for the quarter and some $15.6 million since her launch, per Fox News.

Nick Gilbertson

In a statement to the outlet, also shared via a press release, Haley’s communications director Nachama Soloveichik thanked supporters for the more than 100,000 donations Haley has received.

“Nikki is grateful for the groundswell of support from nearly 160,000 donations from all 50 states,” Soloveichik said.

“Voters want their next president to take on China, speak out against socialism at home and abroad, and provide a vision for a strong and proud America.’

The filings show that Haley has almost $9.3 million in cash on hand between the three committees.

Moreover, a Haley-affiliated Super PAC called Stand for America Fund, Inc, which has to report its figures to the FEC in a few weeks, told Fox News that it commanded $18.7 million in the second quarter and that it has $17 million in cash-on-hand. In a statement to Fox News, Stand for America Fund, Inc’s top straight, Mark Harris, said:

Voters all across America are standing alongside Governor Haley in the fight to take back our country from Joe Biden and the radical left, and we couldn’t be happier with the level of support we’ve received thus far. Every dollar gets us one step closer to winning in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada.

Haley shared with Axios last week she has already crossed 60,000 individual donors, the figure reportedly under consideration with the Republican National Committee for a candidate to qualify for the third debate stage.