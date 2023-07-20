Florida Governor and Republican primary presidential candidate Ron DeSantis said that while he respects the transgender community, he would not “turn society upside down to be able to accommodate” it.

DeSantis told CNN in a recent interview:

In the military, it’s all about the mission first. So there’s a whole bunch of reasons why you focus on mission first. People’s individuality…you do have to check that at the door, and that’s not the only example; there’s a whole host of other examples. So I think the military culture is unique, in terms of that.

The Florida governor was responding to a question about what the lives of “trans adults in the U.S.” would look like “under a DeSantis administration.”

“Now, in terms of the larger issue, the question is, is what role does someone that’s a man have in women’s activities, even if they conceive of themselves to be a woman? I think it’s wrong to have men compete in women’s sports,” DeSantis continued.

“And I understand some of those men conceive of themselves differently, but it’s not fair to the girls who are competing,” he added. “It’s not fair to the women athletes. The swimmers who lost that national championship to the Penn swimmer [Lia Thomas], I mean, they’ve been training, too. So I don’t think it’s good for that.”

DeSantis went on to say, “I think having things like locker rooms where they’re having to share with somebody who’s of the opposite sex, you know, I think is wrong.”

“So, I would respect everybody, but what I wouldn’t do is turn society upside down to be able to accommodate, which is a very, very small percentage of the population,” DeSantis affirmed.

DeSantis’s comments come as biological men enter into women’s sports competitions, effectively erasing the concept of women’s sports altogether.

As Breitbart News reported last week, a recent Gallup poll found that a majority of nearly 70 percent of respondents oppose allowing men who claim to be transgender women to play women’s sports, and 55 percent say changing one’s gender is “morally wrong.”

