Poll: Joe Manchin Has Second-Lowest Approval Rating of Any Senator

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), who has not yet decided if he is running for reelection in 2024, has the second-worst approval rating of any senator, according to a Morning Consult poll.

The poll, released on Monday morning, shows that Manchin’s approval rating among West Virginians registers at 39 percent, while 55 percent disapprove. His net rating of -16 points is second-worst only to Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who has a net rating of -29. Just 32 percent of McConnell’s constituents give him positive marks, compared to 61 percent who disapprove of his performance:

Morning Consult – America’s Most Popular Senators (approve/disapprove) • Barrasso (R-WY): 70/18 (net +52)

• Schatz (D-HI): 65/23 (+42)

• Lummis (R-WY): 60/22 (+40)

• Hirono (D-HI): 63/26 (+37)

• Thune (R-SD): 63/26 (+37)

• Rounds (R-SD): 62/26 (+36)

• King (I-ME): 62/28… pic.twitter.com/2kw41BNLG0 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 31, 2023

Manchin faces an uphill battle if he runs for reelection in a state that has turned deep red over recent years. Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV), who is widely liked with a net +29 approval rating in the Morning Consult governors poll last week, is the leading Republican candidate for the seat and is poised to be a tough match-up for Manchin if he secures the nomination and the Democrat seeks reelection.

An East Carolina University survey in late May showed that Justice had a 22-point lead over Manchin in a hypothetical general election matchup in 2024. Justice will contend with Rep. Alex Mooney (R-WV) in the Republican primary to see who will take on the eventual Democrat nominee. A Virginia Chamber of Commerce poll in July showed Justice leading Mooney 56 percent to 19 percent in the GOP primary, as WCHS noted.

Manchin has been linked to the No Labels as a possible third-party presidential candidate, a worrying prospect for Democrats. In July, he attended a No Labels forum in New Hampshire.

“I’ve never been in any race I’ve ever spoiled. I’ve been in races to win,” Manchin said at the event. “And if I get in a race, I’m going to win.”

It mirrored a similar statement he released in April, declaring, “I will win any race I enter.”

Sen Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), who defected from the Democrat party in 2022, is also among the senators with the worst approval ratings. Her approval rating pings at 42 percent, while 43 percent disapprove, giving her the sixth-worst mark. Sinema is reportedly weighing a reelection bid, and if she runs, an unpredictable three-way race is set to unfold in the purple state.

Morning Consult gauged approval ratings for all senators in the United States between April 1 – June 30. The margin of error varies between plus or minus one percent to six percent for each senator. Manchin’s margin is plus or minus two percent, while Sinema and McConnell’s are one percent.