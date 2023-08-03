Former President Donald Trump is the “man of the people,” John Rourke, head of the conservative moving company Blue Line Moving, who delivered the water for Trump in East Palestine, Ohio, told Breitbart News during an exclusive interview at the Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Rourke and his company delivered the pallets of water to the residents of East Palestine this year after the Biden administration largely ignored them.

“You should have seen the people lining up on the street. It was almost like they had forgotten that something had happened in their town for 5-10 minutes while he drove by, and they’re chanting, ‘USA,'” he said. “It gives me goosebumps right now thinking about it.”

“Those people weren’t worried about East Palestine at that moment because they knew someone was here that was going to keep his word and help them all, right when they needed it the most. And he delivered. It wasn’t just the water. He delivered all kinds of stuff,” he said, noting that people are still reaching out to him and asking him to give a message to Trump that they still need help.

“He’s a man of the people. And you see it when he goes to these towns, and whether he’s buying McDonald’s for everybody, or he’s in a Dairy Queen — the people, the excitement. It’s genuine excitement. That kind of excitement doesn’t exist on the left.”

“These people really care about our country. You can see it when you talk to President Trump. It pours out of him. It’s real. You can feel it. He loves the United States. I don’t get that with any other person,” he said, identifying presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy as “maybe the only other person that I feel like, genuinely cares about the United States and the people of the United States.”

“And President Trump, it’s obviously clear, he’s proven that through the four years he was president that he cares about this country. But, when he goes into these small towns, I mean, it is like, the light has shined in this town, and the people love to see him because they know he cares about them,” he added, expressing the belief that Trump will “definitely” be the nominee and adding that he “100 percent” believes he will be the President of the United States again.

WATCH the full interview below — John Rourke Talks Helping East Palestine, the Border, & the GREAT AMERICAN CLEANUP