Former President Donald Trump is boasting a 45-point lead nationally, as well as double-digit leads in early states such as New Hampshire and Iowa, a string of recent surveys revealed.

The most recent American Pulse survey, released Friday, mere days ahead of the first Republican primary debate, showed Trump leading the competition by 45 points, garnering 58 percent support.

No other candidate came remotely close, as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis followed in the lower teens with 13 percent support. Anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy placed third with seven percent support, followed by former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie with four percent support. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley followed with three percent support.

The survey was taken from August 15-16, 2023, among 821 likely GOP presidential primary voters with a ± 3.42 percent margin of error.

Two Trafalgar Group surveys released this week told a similar story on the state level. One examined the GOP primary in New Hampshire, specifically, and found Trump leading with 49.7 percent support — 39 points ahead of his closest challengers.

DeSantis found himself virtually tied with three other competitors, garnering 10.7 percent support, followed by Ramaswamy with 10.4 percent support, Christie with 9.1 percent support, and Scott with 7.8 percent support.

That survey was conducted from August 14-16, 2023, among 1,036 likely GOP presidential primary voters with a margin of error of ± 2.9 percent.

Trafalgar Group also released a survey examining the race in Iowa and found Trump leading 42.1 percent to DeSantis’s 16.1 percent support.

Scott came in a close third with 12.9 percent support, followed by Ramaswamy (6.3 percent), Haley (4.8 percent), and Pence (4 percent). All other candidates listed saw less than four percent support.

That survey was taken August 14-16, 2023, among 1,126 likely GOP presidential primary voters. It has a ± 2.9 percent margin of error.

Trump spoke of the phenomenon of DeSantis crashing in the polls during an exclusive interview with Breitbart News in July.

“People said he was a lousy candidate,” Trump said. “He turned out to be a lousy candidate. I don’t think he’s going to be second very long. It looks like he’s being superseded by others or getting very close.”

Exclusive — Trump on DeSantis: “He’s Crashing Badly” Will Be “Superseded” in Second Place

Matthew Perdie / Breitbart News, Jack Knudsen / Breitbart News