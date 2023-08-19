Poll: Biden and Trump Virtually Tied in Head-to-Head Matchup

Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are virtually tied in a head-to-head matchup, the latest survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked respondents whom they would vote for if the choices were between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Among all respondents, Trump leads by one point — 39 percent to Biden’s 38 percent. But among registered voters, Biden takes the one-point edge, 43 percent to Trump’s 42 percent.

Notably, Trump maintains the edge among independents, leading Biden 32 percent to 25 percent. Another 11 percent of independents said they are not sure.

When asked who they believe will win the presidential election between Trump and Biden — regardless of whom they prefer — it is, again, a virtual dead tie, as 38 percent of respondents said Biden, 37 percent said Trump, and one-quarter remain unsure.

Biden’s lead widens among registered voters, as 42 percent said they believe he would win, compared to 38 percent who said Trump. Once again, independents give Trump the edge, as 34 percent believe the former president would emerge victorious, while 31 percent said the same of Biden.

The survey was taken August 12-15, 2023, among 1,500 U.S. adult citizens. It coincides with the release of an NPR/Marist College survey showing Trump with an eight-point lead among independents.

🚨 NEW NATIONAL POLL PRES:

(D) Biden: 47% (+1)

(R) Trump: 46%

.

Independents

(R) Trump: 48% (+8)

(D) Biden: 40%

——

GOP PRES:

Donald Trump 65%

Another Republican 30%

——

Biden Job Approval: 42/52

——

⦿ NPR/Marist College (A) | 1,100 RV

⦿ 08/11-14 | D37/R31/I31 (D+6) | ±3.7% pic.twitter.com/fwhTnZQbLE — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 16, 2023

Matthew Perdie / Breitbart News, Jack Knudsen / Breitbart News