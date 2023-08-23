Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis mentioned Angel Moms during the GOP primary debate on Wednesday when discussing illegal immigration.

DeSantis mentioned “Angel Moms” when he pledged to use lethal force at the southern border.

“Yes, we reserve the right to use lethal force,” he said. “Yes, we reserve the right to operate. How many more tens of thousands are we going to let to die. I have met angel moms throughout this country. I met a lady in Texas named Tracy. Her son took one Percocet that was laced with fentanyl — immediately died. That is happening all across this country because of the poison that they are bringing in. So, as president, would I use force? Would I treat them as foreign terrorist organizations? You’re darn right I would.”

Yes, I would send U.S. Special Forces to take out the Mexican drug cartels. They are killing tens of thousands of our fellow citizens. How many more are we going to let die? As Commander in Chief, I will use all available powers to protect our country and our people. pic.twitter.com/fppglLd7Ay — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) August 24, 2023

Angel Moms have been defined as mothers who have lost their children at the hands of an illegal immigrant or something related to illegal immigration.

As Breitbart News recently reported, an Angel Mom testified before the U.S. Congress this past May, and she said that illegal immigration resulted in the death of her child:

Angel Mom Tammy Nobles says her daughter, 20-year-old Kayla Marie Hamilton, would be alive today if not for open borders that allowed an illegal alien MS-13 Gang member to be released into the United States months before allegedly murdering Hamilton. Hamilton was strangled to death and raped in July 2022, allegedly by an illegal alien MS-13 Gang member who had recently been released into the U.S. interior as an Unaccompanied Alien Child (UAC). In January, the illegal alien suspect was arrested and charged with Hamilton’s murder.

“Since Biden took office in late January 2021, more than 5.5 million border crossers and illegal aliens have been encountered at the border — millions of which have been released into the U.S. interior. Another 1.5 million illegal aliens have successfully crossed the border, undetected by Border Patrol,” it continued.

