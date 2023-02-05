Angel Mom: Illegal Alien MS-13 Gang Member Was Freed into U.S. at Border Before Murdering, Raping My Daughter

An illegal alien MS-13 gang member was released into the United States at the southern border by federal officials before allegedly murdering 20-year-old Kayla Marie Hamilton in July 2022, Angel Mom Tammy Nobles details.

As Breitbart News reported last month, the Aberdeen Police Department arrested and charged a 17-year-old illegal alien MS-13 gang member from El Salvador with murder, accusing him of killing Hamilton in her residence in July 2022.

In an interview with FOX45 News Baltimore, Angel Mom Tammy Nobles said her daughter was looking to be independent when she moved into the residence in Aberdeen, Maryland last year, noting that she had autism.

Meanwhile, the illegal alien MS-13 gang member accused of murdering Hamilton was initially apprehended at the southern border before being released into the U.S. interior as an Unaccompanied Alien Child (UAC), Nobles noted.

“He was arrested at the border, they let his aunt come and pick him up, and take him back to Fredericksburg, Maryland,” Nobles said.

Nobles also revealed gruesome details about her daughter’s murder:

He came into her room, he startled her, he raped her after she was dead and just left her on the floor on her back and then he went to lunch with his half-brother. [Emphasis added] … When the detectives told him that he was arrested for the murder of Kayla Hamilton, he smirked and laughed. [Emphasis added]

Nobles said the illegal alien MS-13 gang member “shouldn’t have been” in the U.S. in the first place though he is just one of the hundreds of thousands of UACs who are released into American communities every year.

In Fiscal Year 2021, for instance, nearly 123,000 UACs were released into the U.S. interior — a 700 percent increase compared to Fiscal Year 2020 when former President Trump was in office.

Of those released into the U.S. interior in Fiscal Year 2021, 66 percent were male and 92 percent arrived from Honduras, Guatemala, or El Salvador. Likewise, 72 percent ranged from 15 to 17 years old, the prime recruiting age for gangs such as MS-13.

Nobles previously said she wants the maximum sentence for the illegal alien MS-13 gang member charged with Hamilton’s murder. Such a sentence would keep the suspect in prison for the rest of his life without parole.

The illegal alien MS-13 gang member remains in Harford County Detention Center without bail.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.