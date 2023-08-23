Trump Tells Tucker Kamala Harris ‘Speaks in Rhyme; It’s Weird’

Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday during his interview with Tucker Carlson that Vice President Kamala Harris “speaks in rhyme,” prompting Carlson to laugh. Trump then said that he finds “the whole thing” to be “weird.”

Carlson had asked Trump about the prospect of Harris as the Democrat nominee after Trump dubbed Biden “incompetent.”

Ep. 19 Debate Night with Donald J Trump pic.twitter.com/ayPfII48CO — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 24, 2023

“Well, not really. I mean, I guess they’d have maybe a free-for-all — a lot of people say she has to remain, for certain reasons, the candidate; she has to. I don’t think that’s true, actually. I don’t think that other people would stand for it,” he explained.

“She has some bad moments,” Trump said, noting they “are almost as bad as” President Joe Biden’s countless gaffes.

“She speaks in rhyme; it’s weird. It’s weird,” Trump added with a smirk.

“In rhyme?” Carlson laughed in response.

Well, the way she talks,” Trump explained before mocking Harris for famously gushing over yellow school busses. “The bus will go here, and then the bus will go there because that’s what buses do.’ It’s weird. The whole thing is weird. This is not a president of the United States’ future.”

WATCH– Kamala Cringe: VP Bizarrely Gushes About School Buses

C-SPAN

He predicted a primary taking shape if Biden were to bow out and said Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) “could be” someone who jumps into the fray when Carlson mentioned the name. Trump suggested that Newsom’s voters do not care about his record as governor.

“But I don’t know if the American people — really the people that vote for him — I don’t even know if they care,” he explained. “In the old days, if you had a bad record, it meant a lot. Today, If you have a bad record, it doesn’t really mean anything.”

“You know, he looks good. He’s a nice looking guy, speaks well,” Trump said of Newsom. “But Biden, every time you watch him talking, it’s like, he’s walking on eggs. You’re waiting for him to collapse, and he almost always does.”