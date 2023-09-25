Most Americans say President Joe Biden is being “held accountable under the law like any president” in the impeachment inquiry opened by the House of Representatives, according to a Washington Post/ABC News poll.

The poll, published Sunday, shows that 58 percent of adults — including 85 percent of Republicans, 23 percent of Democrats, and 63 percent of independents — believe Biden is being “held accountable under the law” in the investigation.

Conversely, 32 percent believe he is being “unfairly victimized by his political opponents” in the probe. Only 29 percent of independents and ten percent of Republicans say Biden is being “unfairly victimized,” joining 65 percent of Democrats.

The poll also gauged if respondents think Congress should begin impeachment proceedings and found that Americans are nearly evenly split on the issue. Of the participants, 47 percent say the House should not begin impeachment proceedings, while 44 percent believe impeachment proceedings should commence.

The sample was divided along party lines, with 83 percent of Democrats against impeachment proceedings starting, while 74 percent of Republicans welcome them. Among independents, 46 percent are in favor of impeachment proceedings, while 45 percent are against them.

The poll sampled 1,006 U.S. adults from September 15-20 with a margin of error of ± 3.5 percentage points.

It comes on the heels of a YouGov/Yahoo News poll released Wednesday that indicated 43 percent of Americans believe Joe Biden “made money off of Hunter Biden’s foreign business deals.” Moreover, pluralities of voters approve of the impeachment inquiry, although another plurality, 42 percent, does not think he should actually be impeached. Conversely, 37 percent say he should be impeached.

Between September 14-18, YouGov sampled 1,636 U.S. adults. The margin of error is ± 2.7 percent.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced the opening of the impeachment inquiry on September 12 and encouraged Biden “and his team to fully cooperate with this investigation in the interest of transparency.”

WATCH — “President Biden Did Lie”: McCarthy Announces Impeachment Inquiry into Joe Biden

Speaker Kevin McCarthy / Facebook

“We are committed to getting the answers for the American public, nothing more, nothing less,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy alleged that “Biden did lie to the American people about his own knowledge of his family’s foreign business dealings.”

“Eyewitnesses have testified that the president joined on multiple phone calls and had multiple interactions. Dinners resulted in cars and millions of dollars into his son and his son’s business partners [sic],” he said. McCarthy further contends that Biden used his office as vice president “to coordinate with Hunter Biden’s business partners about Hunter’s role in Burisma.”