Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) encouraged President Joe Biden to “fully cooperate” with the impeachment inquiry he announced into the president on Tuesday.

“I would encourage the president and his team to fully cooperate with this investigation in the interest of transparency,” McCarthy said during a brief statement on Tuesday. “We are committed to getting the answers for the American public, nothing more, nothing less.”

During his remarks, McCarthy highlighted “allegations of abuse of power, obstruction, and corruption,” arguing they “warrant further investigation by the House of Representatives.”

Among the specific allegations, McCarthy stated that “Biden did lie to the American people about his own knowledge of his family’s foreign business dealings.”

“Eyewitnesses have testified that the president joined on multiple phone calls and had multiple interactions. Dinners resulted in cars and millions of dollars into his son and his son’s business partners,” he said. McCarthy contends that Biden used his office as vice president “to coordinate with Hunter Biden’s business partners” and “about Hunter’s role in Burisma.”

He also noted that banks have allegedly flagged more than 150 transactions “involving the Biden family and other business associates” as suspicious activity.

“This logical next step will give our committees the full power to gather all the facts and answers for the American public. It’s exactly what we want to know: the answers,” McCarthy said. “I believe the president would want to answer these questions and allegations, as well.”

McCarthy noted House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY), Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), and Means and Ways Chairman Jason Smith (R-MS) will lead the investigative efforts.

White House spokesman for Oversight and Investigations Ian Sams pushed back against McCarthy on Monday morning, calling the inquiry “extreme politics at its worst” in a post on X.