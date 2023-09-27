Boos rained down from striking members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) when former President Trump referenced President Joe Biden’s 12-minute visit to Wayne County, Michigan, on Tuesday to “pose for photos at the picket line.”

“Yesterday, Joe Biden came to Michigan to pose for photos at the picket line,” Trump said, drawing a roar of boos for the Democrat president. “But it’s his policies that send Michigan autoworkers to the unemployment line.”

Notably, the UAW is striking for wage increases in the wake of Bidenflation, as well as assurances from the federal government and automakers that their jobs and pay will not be devastated by Biden’s electric vehicle (EV) policies.

Trump spoke before union members and striking autoworkers in Clinton Township, Michigan, on Wednesday night ahead of the Republican presidential debate. Notably, Biden visited a picket line for just minutes on Tuesday and only announced the trip after Trump revealed he would be visiting members of the United Auto Workers.

“He only came after I announced that I would be here. You know, he announced quite a bit later, spoke for a few seconds … and he had absolutely no idea what he was saying,” Trump said. “He didn’t know where he was.”

WATCH:

RSBN / Rumble

Biden left the event and jetted off to a California fundraiser where tickets started at $5,000 and capped at $100,000 per person, as NBC New Bay area reported.

“Hundreds of thousands of American jobs, your jobs, will be gone forever because Crooked Joe Biden is selling out,” Trump added. “But I don’t think it’s him. I don’t think he actually knows what the hell he’s doing … But he’s surrounded with radical left Marxists and crazy people, fascists, bad people.”

Trump contended that Biden is “selling out” autoworkers to China, “environmental extremists on the radical left.”

“You can be loyal to American labor, or you can be loyal to the environmental lunatics, but you can’t really be loyal to both. It’s one or the other,” Trump said, adding, “the Democrat Party has no idea what they’re doing right now.”

Trump praised members of the UAW and another union at the top of his remarks, stating, “You built this country, you love this country, and you are the ones who make this country run.”