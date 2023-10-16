Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird Endorses Donald Trump for President

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird (R) endorsed former President Donald Trump for president in 2024 at an event in Adel, Iowa, on Monday, marking yet another high-profile endorsement for the 45th president.

At the first of two of Trump’s stops in Iowa on Monday at the Dallas County Fairgrounds, Bird noted, “Here in Iowa, we’ve got things pretty good compared to the rest of our country…but the rest of our country, it sure is another story.”

The contrast between the Trump & Biden Admins couldn’t be more clear. With Biden, we have soaring inflation, a border crisis, & a gov’t that thinks they can raise our kids better than us. The list goes on. It’s time to fire Biden & put @realdonaldtrump back in the White House! pic.twitter.com/NWnXVpEk4l — Brenna Bird (@BrennaBird) October 16, 2023

“The border is wide open; our law enforcement are disrespected,” Bird said, per a Right Side Broadcasting Network stream of the event. “Well, the Biden administration seems to be against farmers…they sure are, and terrorists are attacking Israel.”

“Now, that never would have happened when Donald Trump was president, would it?” She asked the crowd, to which people collectively responded, “No!”

“And we need a new president in the White House. I am so glad to get to be here today to introduce Donald Trump because he will secure our border,” she said to cheers. “He will fight the terrorists. He will fix the economy. He will stand up for agriculture, and he will uphold our Constitution and our way of life.”

I joined @realDonaldTrump on his flight into Iowa this morning to proudly endorse him for President! President Trump has been a fighter for Iowa since day one and has DELIVERED on his promises. It’s time to fire Joe Biden & Make America Great Again! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/qzdptEB3JJ — Brenna Bird (@BrennaBird) October 16, 2023

She then asked those in Dallas County, where she grew up and showed animals at the county fair in 4-H projects, to join her “in giving a good Dallas County welcome to our next president, President Donald Trump.”

After taking the stage, Trump thanked Bird for her endorsement, calling her a highly respected politician.

“Wow, thank you very much, and this is, by the way, one of the truly most-respected people in all of politics beyond your state, beyond anywhere, so I just want to thank you,” Trump told Bird. “That was really a wonderful thing to endorse me.”

Trump is slated to speak in Clive, Iowa, on Monday as well, KCCI noted.

The Iowa caucuses are less than 100 days away, and Trump holds a commanding lead over the rest of the Republican primary field in the Hawkeye State, per the latest polling.

An Iowa State University/Civiqs poll published on Thursday shows Trump holds a majority of support among likely GOP caucus-goers at 55 percent, with a 38-point lead over his nearest competitor, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), at 17 percent.

Civiqs sampled 425 likely GOP caucus attendees from October 6 to 10 with a ± 6.1 percent margin of error.