VIDEO: Parent Claims Oregon Athletics Association Threatens to Ban Girls Who Speak Out Against Trans Athletes

The Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) will reportedly ban girls from speaking out against transgenders in their sports.

News of the alleged ban broke in the wake of transgender athlete Aayden Gallagher, a boy living as a girl, winning an Oregon high school track event this past weekend. As Breitbart News reported:

Aayden Gallagher, a high school sophomore and a male, eked out a win over a female runner in the 200-meter dash in the Oregon School Activities Association Track & Field State Championships. The crowd can be heard cheering the female runner who is in the lead at the beginning of the video. However, those cheers turn into boos as Gallagher edges out his female opponent and steals the win from the girl. The moment was captioned by former Kentucky swimmer and Save Women’s Sports advocate Riley Gaines.

Speaking with The Publica, a mother whose daughter competed in the event said that OSAA will ban girls if they speak out publicly.

“My daughter is in her senior year, and she has to compete with Aayden, who just won first at State and took away spots from our girls. He doesn’t deserve it. He needs to be with the men. I don’t care if he’s transgender. You can have your own opinion and do what you want to do, but you have no right taking away from these girls,” the mother said.

“Has anybody been afraid to speak out?” the reporter asked.

The mother of a teen girl who competed at today's championship against Aayden Gallagher spoke to The Publica after the event. She said that @OSAASports has threatened to BAN students and parents who complain about trans-identified males competing against the girls. pic.twitter.com/GaD1k3rIv0 — ThePublica (@ThePublicaNow) May 19, 2024

“Yes, a lot of parents are afraid to speak out because there is [an announcement] from OSAA that if you discriminate or you put anyone down for their gender or if you talk negative, it can disqualify the children from events, but it can also pick out parents from all OSAA events,” the mother responded.

“My daughter has been training since fifth or sixth grade to be where she’s at. She trains year-round, and for him to take it, it just … It’s not okay. He might be able to compete in college, but he will never be able to compete in the nationals. Ever,” she added.

“Why is that transgender and LGBTQ have taken away so many rights for women we have fought so hard for years, and here they are taking it from us sports. They’re taking it from the girls who don’t deserve it,” she concluded.

