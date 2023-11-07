A near-majority of American voters believe that former President Donald Trump’s top economic focus is to bring down the prices of goods, which they say is their top concern, according to a poll. In contrast, under a quarter believe President Joe Biden is more concerned with creating jobs.

The Democrat strategy group Blueprint and YouGov poll, first shared with Semafor, shows that a majority of 64 percent see lowering the “prices on goods, services, and gas” in the wake of 40-year-high inflation as their most pressing economic focus.

Higher wages came in a distant second at 20 percent. Lowering interest rates and creating more jobs drew the fewest responses, at nine percent and seven percent, respectively.

However, voters do not consider reducing prices a top-two issue in the Biden agenda. While only seven percent of voters think more jobs is the top economic concern, 43 percent believe creating more jobs is the Biden administration’s principal mission, and 25 percent say higher wages are his priority.

Only 23 percent think he regards lowering the cost of goods, services, and gas as his main economic focus. Nine percent believe he sees lowering interest rates in that light.

Conversely, 49 percent of voters say Trump’s chief priority is to lower the prices of goods and services, followed by creating more jobs at 24 percent. Another 15 percent say lowering interest rates takes precedence for Trump, while 12 percent believe higher wages do.

Respondents were also asked to grade the performance of “Bidenomics” as good or bad on each of the economic issues: more jobs, higher wages, lower prices on goods and services, lower gas prices, and low-interest rates in mortgages and credit cards.

The Biden economic branding only received a positive net rating in the “More jobs” department, with 55 percent saying Bidenomics does well in this area and 45 saying it performs poorly. In comparison, voters were split regarding its ability to raise wages at 50 percent good and 50 percent bad.

From there, 56 percent of voters say “Bidenomics” has done a lousy job in lowering the costs of goods, services, and gas prices, the top issue to voters, while 44 percent say it has done well in this area. Regarding interest rates, 41 percent gave Biden’s economic policies a positive rating, and 59 percent said they had done poorly.

Notably, Democrats in swing districts have been careful to steer clear of the term Bidenomics, as Breitbart News has noted.

The poll sampled 1,063 registered voters nationally between October 26-November 2. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.