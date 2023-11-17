Fox News Poll: Joe Biden’s Popularity Sinks to Lowest Level of Presidency 

Joe Biden
Wendell Husebø

President Joe Biden’s approval rating sank to the lowest level of his presidency, according to Fox News polling on Thursday.

Biden’s diminishing poll numbers represent concerns among voters about his age, foreign policy, and sour economy.

Only 40 percent of voters approved of Biden, matching his record low in July 2022, 16 points down from his highest approval rating in June 2021.

Biden’s approval rating fell five points from 45 percent since January:

  • 44 percent in June
  • 42 percent in August
  • 41 percent in October

Among the 40 percent who approved of Biden, only 17 percent strongly approved, while 43 percent strongly disapproved, a 26-point difference.

Among those who disapproved of Biden (59 percent), several key demographics gave Biden poor marks:

  • Men: 63 percent
  • Voters under 45: 62 percent
  • Hispanic voters: 60 percent
  • Voters with college degrees: 57 percent
  • Black voters: 41 percent

The poll sampled 1,001 registered voters from November 10-13, 2023, with a ± three percent margin of error.

