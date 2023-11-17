President Joe Biden’s approval rating sank to the lowest level of his presidency, according to Fox News polling on Thursday.

Biden’s diminishing poll numbers represent concerns among voters about his age, foreign policy, and sour economy.

Only 40 percent of voters approved of Biden, matching his record low in July 2022, 16 points down from his highest approval rating in June 2021.

Biden’s approval rating fell five points from 45 percent since January:

44 percent in June

in June 42 percent in August

in August 41 percent in October

Among the 40 percent who approved of Biden, only 17 percent strongly approved, while 43 percent strongly disapproved, a 26-point difference.

Among those who disapproved of Biden (59 percent), several key demographics gave Biden poor marks:

Men: 63 percent

63 percent Voters under 45: 62 percent

62 percent Hispanic voters: 60 percent

60 percent Voters with college degrees: 57 percent

57 percent Black voters: 41 percent

The poll sampled 1,001 registered voters from November 10-13, 2023, with a ± three percent margin of error.

FOX: A majority of Americans disapprove of Biden's job performance — including a majority of men, Hispanics, people with college degrees, and literally anyone under the age of 45 pic.twitter.com/0tmxZjK1ue — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 16, 2023

Follow Wendell Husebø on “X” @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.