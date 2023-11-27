Donald Trump Challenges Joe Biden to Take Cognitive Exam

Former President Donald Trump, who performed exceptionally on a recent cognitive exam according to his doctor, is calling on President Joe Biden to undergo similar testing.

Trump took to Truth Social Monday morning to tout his scores on his recent exam and to challenge Biden, who turned 81 last Monday, to take a cognitive test:

[A]s reported, I just took a cognitive test as part of my Physical Exam, and ACED it. Also ACED (a perfect score!) one taken while in the White House. Biden should take one so we can determine why he wants Open Borders, No Energy Independence, A Woke Military, High Inflation, No Voter I.D., Men playing In Women’s Sports, Only Electric Cars & Trucks, A Weaponized DOJ/FBI, and so many other CRAZY things!!!

On Biden’s birthday, Trump released a letter from his personal physician, Dr. Bruce Aronwald, D.O., of Morristown Medical Group, who noted the 45th president’s “overall health is excellent.”

“His physical exams were well within the normal range and his cognitive exams were exceptional,” Aronwald wrote. He also noted that Trump’s lab tests were even better than previous testing as a result of weight loss.

Trump has experienced weight loss as a result of “an improved diet and continued physical activity, while maintaining a rigorous schedule,” according to Aronwald.

The same day, a Harvard-Harris poll was released showing that most Americans have doubts about Biden’s fitness for office and believe he is demonstrating he is too old to be commander-in-chief.

The poll found that 42 percent of the 2,851 registered respondents surveyed believe Biden “is mentally fit” for office, while 58 percent said they “have doubts about his fitness.” Similarly, 66 percent of voters said they think Biden “is showing he is too old to be President,” while 34 percent believe he is “showing he is fit to be president.”

RELATED VIDEO: Biden Appears Confused During Veterans Day Ceremony

C-SPAN

The poll was conducted on November 15 and 16 (margin of error not specified). Democrats are reportedly concerned about Biden’s prospects as he potentially heads to another general election race against Trump, with family members and others close to him worried about perceptions of his age, as Politico’s Elena Schneider, Holly Otterbein, and Jonathan Lemire noted.

Along with political vulnerabilities surrounding age at the forefront of concern, Biden has an abysmal approval rating, worse than any of the last three presidents at similar points in their administrations, according to RealClearPolitics data. Moreover, his approval rating also underperforms Trump’s at a similar point in his presidency in FiveTirtyEight’s polling data from both administrations.