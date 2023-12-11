Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale (R), one of the Republican lawmakers who voted to oust former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), has finally formally endorsed former President Donald Trump.

“I ENDORSE Donald J. Trump for President in the 2024 election!” Rosendale announced on social media Monday.

“President Trump knows what it takes to save our country and has the record to prove it. I have always been proud to stand by his side as he has been focused on one thing: putting America first,” he continued.

“If we are going to undo the disaster inflicted by the ‘trifecta:’ Biden, Schumer, and McConnell, we must re-elect Trump as President!” he said.

However, several top Republicans ripped Rosendale for waiting so long:

You waited until it became clear that no one else had a shot at the nomination. You are a fraud. https://t.co/Hi3a8CHBIE — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) December 11, 2023

Rosendale is rumored to be a possible 2024 U.S. Senate candidate in Montana, where the GOP nominee would face off against incumbent Democrat Sen. Jon Tester. But if Rosendale runs for Senate, he would first have to beat GOP businessman and retired Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy — who is backed by the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) chairman and other Montana Sen. Steve Daines (R) — in a primary. Sheehy has taken a lead over Rosendale per recent polling, in no small part because of Rosendale’s reticence toward endorsing Trump until now, when it seems all but inevitable that Trump will be the 2024 GOP nominee for president.

As Breitbart News reported in July, Trump told Rosendale he would not endorse him in the Senate race should he run.

What is more, many months ago, Sheehy endorsed Trump when it became clear that Trump was in a commanding position atop the party.