Swing-state voters were disgruntled about President Joe Biden’s visit to a bicycle shop in the Allentown area of Pennsylvania on Friday.

According to the New York Post, a pool report said hecklers shouted, “Go home, Joe!” and “You’re a loser!”

Video footage shows the president raising his hand in a brief acknowledgment of the crowd as he enters the building. He did not react to the hecklers, and a woman ushering him into the store continued smiling throughout the incident:

Social media users quickly commented on the video, one person writing, “They’re going to start throwing rotten vegetables at him next!!”

“The true thoughts from Americans…” another user stated.

The Post noted that hours later, protesters who disagree with the president’s support for Israel as it fights the terrorist group Hamas warned Biden about the upcoming presidential election.

They chanted, “We will remember in November” and “No vote for Genocide Joe.”

The 81-year-old president had another odd moment in Emmaus, Pennsylvania, on Friday, but Breitbart News noted there were several different versions of what he said.

The outlet reported:

The Republican National Committee (RNC) originally posted a video of Biden sounding like he said to a coffee shop clerk: “My name is Joe Biden, and I work for the government in the Senate.” But the Associated Press’s report on the moment says that Biden said: “My name is Joe Biden, and I work for the governor and the senator.” Biden was appearing alongside Pennyslvania’s Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro and Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) at Nowhere Coffee Co.

Joe Biden visits a coffee shop and doesn't remember where he is or that he's the President. "My name's Joe Biden. I work for the government in the Senate." This is terrifying. pic.twitter.com/nCNqx83ww3 — Grand Old Patriots🇺🇸 (@GrandOlPatriots) January 12, 2024

A recent left-leaning poll found that former President Donald Trump is pulling out in front of Biden in two swing states, Breitbart News reported Monday.

“Future Majority/Change Research, which tends to overestimate Democrat candidates, surveyed 2,532 voters in Nevada and Pennsylvania, as well as some competitive New York congressional districts from December 3-7,” the report said.

“The pollster found that Trump is six points ahead of Biden in Pennsylvania, 46 percent to 40 percent, and four points ahead of him in Nevada, 44 percent to 40 percent,” it stated.