Strange Joe Biden Moment in Pennsylvania Coffee Shop Goes Viral

Democrat President Joe Biden, who is 81 years old, had yet another strange moment on the campaign trail in Emmaus, Pennsylvania, on Friday, one that went viral with multiple different interpretations of what he said taking over the internet.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) originally posted a video of Biden sounding like he said to a coffee shop clerk: “My name is Joe Biden, and I work for the government in the Senate.”

But the Associated Press’s report on the moment says that Biden said: “My name is Joe Biden, and I work for the governor and the senator.”

Biden was appearing alongside Pennyslvania’s Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro and Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) at Nowhere Coffee Co.

Shortly after the clip went viral, the RNC deleted its clip. But the video is still available here:

Joe Biden visits a coffee shop and doesn't remember where he is or that he's the President. "My name's Joe Biden. I work for the government in the Senate." This is terrifying. pic.twitter.com/nCNqx83ww3 — Grand Old Patriots🇺🇸 (@GrandOlPatriots) January 12, 2024

Some reporters have noted that the RNC delated the post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, because the text of its post and the version of the comments the AP reported were different:

The RNC has now deleted this post (it was widely shared beforehand). The AP quotes Biden as saying: “My name is Joe Biden and I work for the governor and the senator”https://t.co/x94BpDA07Y pic.twitter.com/RWnNeb549C — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) January 12, 2024

But whichever version of what Biden said is the truth, either way the moment is strange and even further highlights Biden’s mental state as his aides seek to downplay his octogenarian demeanor heading into the 2024 election.

As he left the coffee shop, Biden remembered his birthplace 90 minutes away. “By the way, we’re almost in heaven, we’re almost in Scranton,” he said.

Aides in recent months pleaded with Biden to make a “series of subtle shifts” to show “he still has the vigor to serve another term,” multiple people familiar with the conversations told NBC News on Friday. The shift in tactics reportedly includes speaking informally, unannounced campaign stops, more social media posts, and fewer neckties.

It is unclear if Biden’s strategy will convince voters of his mental vigor. When Biden delivers speeches, he often mumbles. When he finishes remarks, he often appears to wander off stage. Cameras catch the imagery. It goes viral on social media.

Oftentimes, Biden finds it difficult to stay upright. He tripped, tumbled, and stumbled at least five times in public view in 2023.

Polling shows Americans question Biden’s physical and mental abilities:

A majority of Democrats are “concerned” about Biden’s abilities

55 percent say Biden’s health and age “severely” limit his ability to do the job.

Registered voters have “major” concern about Biden’s age and health.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This piece has been updated.

