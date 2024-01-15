DeSantis, Haley Spent $72M Combined in Iowa to Place Second, Third

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spent a combined $72 million in Iowa to place second and third in the Iowa Republican caucuses.

The massive amount of money spent on losing Iowa indicates how strong former President Donald Trump’s grassroots support is in the state.

By the numbers, Haley spent two million more than DeSantis — the most out of any candidate. Both amounted to more than half the total $123 million in ads between the Republican candidates since Monday.

Below are the campaigns and outside group ad spending for Republican primary candidates in Iowa since January 1, 2023, CNN reported:

Pro-Haley: $37 million

Pro-DeSantis: $35 million

Pro-Trump: $18.3 million

All others: $33.2 million

CNN entrance polling showed positive signs for Trump during election night.

Among Republicans who caucused, Trump was also the early winner, per the CNN entrance poll, with 53 percent. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) placed second with 21 percent. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley had 18 percent, followed by anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy with seven percent.

The top issue for Republican caucusgoers was immigration (40 percent), followed by the economy (35 percent), foreign policy (11 percent), and abortion (11 percent).

Haley and DeSantis will move on to New Hampshire without about $35 million. Trump leads in that state too, according to polling.

