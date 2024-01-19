Exclusive — MTG Says Kemp Has the ‘Power’ to Criminally Probe Willis

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) must return from Davos, Switzerland, and launch a criminal probe into Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for corruption, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) exclusively told Breitbart News, ripping the Republican governor for “washing” his hands of 2024 election interference.

Kemp dismissed Greene’s complaint on Thursday, which sought to dissolve Willis’s charges against Trump, exclusively telling Breitbart News that Greene should “refer her complaint” to the state’s oversight committee.

The state’s oversight committee, net yet operational, would function like a disciplinary commission with the power to remove county prosecutors from public office. As with all committees, they move very slowly at a time when defendants are spending large sums to defend themselves.

“I believe our governor and our state attorney general should use their power to go after a state district attorney who is abusing her power and going after the former president of the United States,” Greene said. “This is a situation that washing your hands” of is not acceptable, Greene said of Kemp. “I’m not a lone voice out there saying this.”

Greene acknowledged a committee process is a good idea in general but any delay against Willis hurts Trump and his co-defendants. “They had an oversight committee planned but it got blocked in court,” Greene said, “and now they’re trying to create another one in the state legislature.”

One of Greene’s main concerns is that Willis’ prosecution of Trump impacts a whole apparatus of co-defendant conservatives. “These people are being drained of money while they’re having to pay lawyers. They have incredible stress in their lives and their families’ lives,” she continued. “This is affecting real people in Georgia.”

“Governor Kemp and our state Attorney General Chris Carr need to step in and do the job that they have the power to do, and that is to launch a criminal investigation into Willis and Nathan Wade,” Greene reiterated. “They have the power to go after a state district attorney who is abusing her power to go after the former president of the United States.”

Kemp, who vacationed in Davos with global elites on Tuesday, told Breitbart News the allegations against Willis are serious and “jeopardize” confidence in the state’s legal system. “The Congresswoman has every right to refer her complaint to the oversight commission once the legislative process concludes this session and the commission begins full operations,” a Kemp spokesperson told Breitbart News.

“Georgians must have confidence in our legal system and its procedures, and these allegations — in addition to the lack of direct response from District Attorney Willis — jeopardize that confidence,” the spokesperson said.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.