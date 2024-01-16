Republican Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) appeared at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday, while ignoring calls to criminally prosecute Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Kemp’s Davos vacation suggests he prefers to socialize with global elites than combat corruption in his own state of Georgia.

Kemp told Georgia state lawmakers his Davos trip is “a great opportunity for me to be out here to share Georgia’s success story with people from around the world. Because I believe they can certainly learn a thing or two from us.”

It is not clear what global elites would learn from Kemp, who left the United States while his state of Georgia is the center of the left’s attack on election integrity.

For over a week, many Republicans urged Kemp to launch an investigation into Willis for corruption surrounding her prosecution of former President Donald Trump. Last week, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) filed a complaint against Willis and her top prosecutor, Nathan Wade, seeking the dismissal of the charges against Trump.

Greene contends Willis potentially benefited by working with prosecutor Wade and that her alleged romantic relationship with him displays an “unlawful partisan pattern … to illegally politicize and weaponize her public office” against Trump. “If proven true, these actions reflect Fani Willis’ serious lawlessness, including potential violation of public oath,” she wrote Kemp and Georgia Attorney General Christopher Carr.

Greene had “high expectations” that Kemp and Carr would launch a criminal probe into Willis, she exclusively told Breitbart News in a phone interview.

Kemp did not act. Instead, Kemp and Georgia Attorney General Christopher Carr seek to use the state’s oversight committee to investigate Willis for her alleged improper relationship with her top prosecutor, Greene exclusively told Breitbart News on Tuesday.

A committee would operate like a disciplinary commission with the power to remove county prosecutors from public office, but committees move very slowly and often are rife with politics.

The committee would not be ready for months to launch a probe, Greene told Breitbart News. Meanwhile, Willis’s prosecution is drying up Trump’s and fellow codefendants’ resources, she noted. “They’re [Kemp and Carr] sitting back and waiting,” Greene said. “It’s also no secret — I don’t think either one of them supports President Trump.”

“I really want to see more action out of state leaders,” Greene said about Kemp’s approach. “I want to be a lot more aggressive.”

