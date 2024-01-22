Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley swept the traditional midnight Dixville Notch vote in the New Hampshire primary, besting former President Donald Trump with all six votes.

Dixville Notch has historically voted at midnight in the primary election wherein six — yes, just six — registered voters gather to cast their ballot. Haley swept the vote with all six.

“A great start to a great day in New Hampshire,” said Nikki Haley in response to the tally. “Thank you, Dixville Notch!”

The tradition began in 1960 when “Neil Tillotson got the approval of the state legislature to approve Dixville Notch as a standalone voting precinct,” according to the Haley campaign.

“New Hampshire state law allows a precinct to close once all registered voters have cast their ballots,” the campaign added. “The small number of voters in Dixville Notch allows the residents to gather, vote, and tally the results in a matter of minutes.”

Former President Richard Nixon unanimously won the first Dixville Notch midnight vote in 1960 when it was nine voters.

Could the Dixville Notch vote be an omen for how the primary will shape out on Tuesday? That remains to be seen. In the 2016 primary, for instance, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich beat Trump with a 3-2 vote while Kasich only went on to be second in the overall state primary.

As Breitbart News reported, a recent poll put Trump ahead of Haley in New Hampshire after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped from the race.

“Trump leads Haley with 62 percent support. That puts him 27 points higher than Haley, who garnered 35 percent support in the Granite State. Another three percent remain undecided, but even if they all went for her, that is far too short to assist Haley in catching up to Trump,” it noted.

