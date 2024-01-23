Former President Donald Trump locked up the Republican nomination after his victory in New Hampshire, Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said.

The Biden campaign’s recognition that Trump is the de facto Republican nominee puts greater pressure on former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley to drop out of the race.

Republican presidential contenders spent over $167 million in losing efforts to defeat Trump in New Hampshire and Iowa — money that could have been used to attack President Joe Biden.

The Associated Press (AP) called the New Hampshire primary for Trump 27 minutes faster than it called the Iowa caucuses.

The Granite State’s primary results “confirm Donald Trump has all but locked up the GOP nomination, and the election-denying, anti-freedom MAGA movement has completed its takeover of the Republican Party,” Rodriguez said.

“Trump is headed straight into the general election matchup where he will face the only person to have ever beaten him at the ballot box: Joe Biden,” she added.

The Trump world agreed with the Biden campaign’s position on the Republican primary.

“Nikki Haley said she’s running to stop the re-election of Harris-Biden,” said Taylor Budowich, CEO of Make America Great Again Inc., about Trump’s win. “Yet, without a viable path to victory, every day she stays in this race is another day she delivers to the Harris-Biden campaign. It’s time for unity, it’s time to take the fight to the Democrats, and for Nikki Haley: it’s time to drop out.”

“Congratulations @realDonaldTrump on your huge #Trump2024 New Hampshire Primary win!” House Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) posted on X. Nikki Haley must drop out so we can focus on defeating Joe Biden to Save America. The #TrumpTrain isn’t slowing down — President Trump will #SaveAmerica!!”

