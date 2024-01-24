Donald Trump’s Victory Sets New Hampshire Primary Turnout Record

Former President Donald Trump rang in a New Hampshire primary turnout record upon securing victory Tuesday, analysis of election data shows.

With Trump leading the GOP ballot, the surge in voting highlights his knack for motivating Americans to get involved in the election process.

Tuesday’s election turnout topped the previous record, set in the Democrat primary of 2020, by about 4,000 votes. The high water mark for the GOP primary, set in 2016, was also surpassed by 13,000 votes, according to the New York Times’ election data:

2024: More than 300,000 voters

2020: 296,000 voters

2016: 287,000 voters

Many of the voters who cast a ballot on Tuesday were not Republicans. According to CNN exit polling data, 70 percent of former Gov. Nikki Haley’s voters were not registered Republicans, a massive number for a candidate who claims to be a conservative.

Democrat political strategist Tom Bonier told the Times that Trump, a populist candidate, causes people to care more about elections, even small primaries in purple states.