Nikki Haley Spends $31M in Losing New Hampshire Primary Bid

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley spent $31 million in New Hampshire to place second in the Republican primary.

The massive amount of money spent on losing the Granite State indicates how strong former President Donald Trump’s grassroots support is in the state.

It also suggests Haley wasted money on challenging Trump, who spent $15.8 million defending against her globalist attacks.

Below are the campaigns and outside group ad spending for Republican primary candidates in New Hampshire, CNN calculated:

Pro-Haley: $31 million

All others: $31 million

Pro-Trump: $15.8 million

Haley’s failure in New Hampshire mirrors her third-place finish in Iowa.

Haley spent two million more than Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) — the most out of any candidate. Both amounted to more than half the total $123 million in ads between the Republican candidates since Monday, CNN reported after the Iowa caucuses:

Pro-Haley: $37 million

Pro-DeSantis: $35 million

Pro-Trump: $18.3 million

All others: $33.2 million

In total, Republicans spent $167.2 million in Iowa and New Hampshire trying to defeat Trump in the 2024 primary. Trump spent just $34.1 million.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.