A “Trump nomination is a Biden win and Kamala Harris presidency,” former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley claimed in her non-victory speech following her loss to former President Donald Trump in New Hampshire Tuesday night.

“With Donald Trump, Republicans have lost almost every competitive election,” Haley, who lost to Trump on Tuesday night after coming in third place the week prior in Iowa, said during her speech to supporters.

“We lost the Senate. We lost the House. We lost the White House. We lost in 2018. We lost in 2020, and we lost in 2022. The worst kept secret in politics is how badly the Democrats want to run against Donald Trump,” Haley continued.

“They know Trump is the only Republican in the country who Joe Biden can defeat. You can’t fix the mess if you don’t win an election. A Trump nomination is a Biden win and Kamala Harris presidency,” she claimed.

Recent surveys certainly do not indicate that. A recent Harvard/Harris survey showed Trump opening up with a double-digit national lead over President Joe Biden with third-party candidates — including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Cornel West, and Jill Stein — included. Further, that same survey showed Trump also leading Biden by seven points head-to-head:

Following his decisive victory Tuesday evening, Trump called out Haley’s “bullshit” after she essentially acted like she won in New Hampshire when she did not.

“I find in life you can’t let people get away with bullshit. You can’t, you just can’t do that,” Trump said. “And when I watched her — the fancy dress that probably wasn’t so fancy — … I said, ‘What’s she doing? We won,’ and she did the same thing last week,” Trump said:

During her speech, Haley said the political class is “falling all over themselves, saying this race is over.”

“Well, I have news for all of them. New Hampshire is first in the nation. It is not the last,” she said.

“There are dozens of states left to go, and the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina,” she added.