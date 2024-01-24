The Republican donor class totally lost control of the Republican Party on Tuesday night and are now “a desperate group of bystanders” after former President Donald Trump torched former Gov. Nikki Haley in New Hampshire, the New York Times (NYT) acknowledged Wednesday.

Despite the donor class spending more than $167 million in Iowa and New Hampshire against Trump, pro-Haley backers failed to bring their candidate within single digits of Trump’s massive victory. While pro-Trump spending only amounted to 34.1 million in Iowa and New Hampshire, pro-Haley money wasted $31 million in New Hampshire alone to finish second.

WATCH — Trump Shades Nikki’s Non-Victory Celebration: She Can’t Get Away with “Bullsh*t!”:

C-SPAN

What’s more, Haley’s defeat never appeared in doubt. The Associated Press called the New Hampshire primary for Trump 27 minutes faster than it called the Iowa caucuses.

“Tuesday night’s results showed that the time is coming to sit shiva for the Republican Party of the Bushes, Cheneys and Romneys. And the donor class that once played an outsize role in shaping the party is now a desperate group of bystanders,” Lisa Lerer, Maggie Haberman, and of the Times reported.

“For Ms. Haley, the former South Carolina governor, it was a disappointing finish in a state she had poured considerable resources into carrying,” they wrote. “Her efforts to cobble together a coalition of independents and anti-Trump Republicans, with support from the state’s popular governor, were no match for Mr. Trump’s legions of loyalists.” “New Hampshire Republicans rejected Ms. Haley and her attempt to revive the old guard,” they continued. “She insists her campaign is alive and well, marching to South Carolina, but the wing of the party she represents will come out of New Hampshire on life support.”

Haley’s campaign does appear on its last leg. Trump leads by no less than 30 points in every state after the New Hampshire primary, and numerous Republicans already united behind Trump, including senators, governors, and RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

“Trump will be the GOP nominee,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) posted on X. “What we don’t know yet is how much donor money is going to be wasted over the next month.”

CEO of the Federalist Sean Davis urged Haley to drop out, noting that if she did not, she would be “fully owned by the left-wing” Democrat party. “If Nikki Haley’s primary goal is to defeat Joe Biden in November, she will drop out tonight and endorse Trump. If she continues to stay in a race she cannot win just to attack Trump, then we’ll know she’s fully owned by the left-wing Democrats who are funding her campaign,” he said. “Congratulations @realDonaldTrump on your huge #Trump2024 New Hampshire Primary win!” House Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) posted on X. “Nikki Haley must drop out so we can focus on defeating Joe Biden to Save America. The #TrumpTrain isn’t slowing down — President Trump will #SaveAmerica!!”

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.