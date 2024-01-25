Republican presidential frontrunner former President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened donors who continue to give to Nikki Haley’s presidential campaign with exile from the MAGA camp after his victory in the Republican primary in New Hampshire this week.

Nikki ‘Birdbrain’ Haley is very bad for the Republican Party and, indeed, our Country. Her False Statements, Derogatory Comments, and Humiliating Public Loss, is demeaning to True American Patriots. Her anger should be aimed at her Third Rate Political Consultants and, more importantly, Crooked Joe Biden and those that are destroying our Country – NOT THE PEOPLE WHO WILL SAVE IT. I knew Nikki well, she was average at best, is not the one to take on World Leaders, and she never did. That was up to me, and that is why they respected the United States. When I ran for Office and won, I noticed that the losing Candidate’s ‘Donors’ would immediately come to me, and want to ‘help out.’ This is standard in Politics, but no longer with me. Anybody that makes a ‘Contribution’ to Birdbrain, from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp. We don’t want them, and will not accept them, because we Put America First, and ALWAYS WILL!

On Wednesday, Democrat billionaire donor Reid Hoffman paused donations to Haley, the first Haley donor to cut support after the New Hampshire primary, according to CNBC.

After Trump won both the Iowa Republican Caucus and the New Hampshire primary, an increasing number of Republican are falling in line to back the former president.

Fellow Republican presidential candidates Vivek Ramaswamy and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced they were dropping out of the race and endorsing Trump after his Iowa win.

And more Republican senators are rushing to endorse Trump, including most recently Sen. Ted Cruz (TX), Deb Fischer (NE), and John Kennedy (LA). Sen. Marsha Blackburn (TN), who endorsed Trump in April, called on Haley to drop out.

Haley, however, has defied calls to drop out, with the next major primary in South Carolina looming. Trump is expected to beat Haley in her own home state, which will increase pressure for her to drop out if he indeed wins there.

