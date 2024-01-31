Former President Donald Trump blasted President Joe Biden on Wednesday for planning his first visit to East Palestine a year after a train carrying hazardous materials, including vinyl chloride, derailed in February 2023, leading to a controlled release of chemicals that devastated the community.

After it was announced on Wednesday that Biden planned to make his first trip to East Palestine to mark the anniversary of the February 3, 2023, derailment, Trump — who visited East Palestine weeks after the catastrophe — tore into Biden.

“With the World blowing up around us, with the Middle East on FIRE, Biden has finally decided to visit East Palestine, Ohio, a year late, and only to develop some political credibility because EVERYTHING else he has done has been such a DISASTER,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

“I know those great people, I was there when it counted, and his reception won’t be a warm one,” he added, dubbing Biden the “Worst President in History!”

It is unclear exactly what day Biden plans to make the trip, Politico reported.

During his own visit to East Palestine on February 22, 2023, the 45th president came bearing truckloads of water for residents, as Breitbart News’s Alana Mastrangelo exclusively reported at the time.

WATCH: Donald Trump Delivers Water Bottles to East Palestine:

Obtained by Breitbart News

“John Rourke, the CEO of Blue Line Moving, which transported the pallets of water to East Palestine, told Breitbart News the company moved 13 pallets of water, which comes to over 14,000 bottles for the small town,” Mastrangelo noted.

Trump also purchased McDonald’s for East Palestine’s Police and Fire Departments and for everyone who was inside the establishment, as Breitbart News exclusively reported.

WATCH – CLASS ACT: Donald Trump Visits with Americans at East Palestine McDonalds, Fact-Checkers Go BESERK:

“We’re going to take care of the fire department, we’re going to take care of the police department, plus the people that are in here. They’re going to get a nice, free meal,” Trump was heard telling the McDonald’s cashier.

“While in the McDonald’s, Trump also told Breitbart News that President Joe Biden should have been in East Palestine but “chose to go a different route” — referring to Biden’s recent trip to Kyiv, Ukraine,” Mastrangelo wrote.

WATCH – Donald Trump: Joe Biden Should Have Been in East Palestine but “Chose to Go a Different Route”:

Notably, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg also failed to visit East Palestine before Trump; during Trump’s visit, he said that with Buttigieg as transportation secretary, America is “like a third-world nation.”

WATCH: Donald Trump: “Boot Edge Edge” Should Have Been in East Palestine “A Long Time Ago”:

He added Buttigieg “should have been here a long time ago.”

As Breitbart News noted on February 21, 2023 — the eve of Trump’s visit — Buttigieg said he would make a trip to East Palestine but did not set a specific date. He showed up on February 23 — a day after Trump.