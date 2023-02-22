EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Former President Donald Trump told Breitbart News that President Joe Biden should have been in East Palestine, but “chose to go a different route,” referring to Biden’s recent trip to Kyiv, Ukraine. “Get over here,” President Trump said to Biden.

“I think he should’ve come here. I think he should’ve been here. He should’ve been here, and he chose to go a different route,” President Trump told Breitbart News while visiting residents inside a McDonalds in East Palestine.

On Wednesday, Trump visited East Palestine, where he delivered truckloads of thousands of bottles of water.

Meanwhile, President Biden, as well as U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, have yet to even step foot in the small Ohio town.

While visiting a creek in East Palestine on Wednesday, Trump was asked what his message is to Biden, to which the 45th president said, “get over here.”

Watch Below:

Just in: The press just asked Trump what is his message for Joe Biden. Presumably Trump responded by saying, “Get over here”pic.twitter.com/9qkfaH2B1U — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) February 22, 2023

On February 3, a train operated by Norfolk Southern derailed, spilling toxic chemicals and sparking a fire.

Ohio authorities later ignited five train cars to get rid of the toxic chemicals in a controlled environment, which created a dark plume of smoke, captured in photos that circulated on social media and sparked concerns across the world.

Moreover, roughly half of East Palestine’s population was ordered to evacuate, and while they have since been told that it is safe to return home — and even drink the water — many residents remain worried. But Biden and Buttigieg are nowhere to be found.

