Former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-MI), who seems to be coalescing support from Trump world, has double-digit leads over his opponents in Michigan’s Republican U.S. Senate primary, according to a pair of polls.

A Marketing Research Group (MRG) poll published Monday found Rogers with 23 percent support, leading the way over Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI), who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump. Meijer garners seven percent of the response, followed by businessman Sandy Pensler at two percent. Another 62 percent of the likely Republican primary voter respondents are undecided.

“Most of Rogers’ support comes from Southeast and Mid-Michigan where favorable TV ads promoting Rogers’ experience as a military veteran and former law enforcement officer have been playing for several weeks,” MRG owner Jenell Leonard said in a statement.

“The outside efforts to brand Rogers as the candidate that has the knowledge and experience to secure the border and bridge the political divide in D.C. is resonating with voters,” she added.

The poll sampled 600 likely top primary voters from February 19-22, and a margin of error was not specified.

In a separate poll conducted by pollster Michael Meyers for a pro-Rogers super PAC and first reported by Fox 2, Rogers has an even bigger lead. Of the respondents, 32 percent back Rogers, while 12 percent support Meijer and Pensler climbs to four percent. The share of undecided voters in this poll is 52 percent.

#MISen The poll contends Rogers leads overwhelmingly with 32%, Peter Meijer in a distant second place (12%) followed by third-place Sandy Pensler (4%). https://t.co/T9MpDZdDI2 — Mike Berg (@MikeKBerg) February 27, 2024

However, Fox 2 neither specified the name of the super PAC that sponsored the poll nor the survey’s sample size, field dates, or margin of error. A source indicated to Breitbart News the PAC is the Great Lakes Conservative Fund.

Meyers said that Rogers has the strongest name identification of the three candidates, with 63 percent saying they know of him, while Meijer and Pensler’s name identifications register at 56 percent and 34 percent, respectively.

“Among that, 29% have a favorable view towards [Rogers], 23% have no real opinion about him and 10% are unfavorable,” Meyers told Fox 2.

Notably, Trump, whose endorsement carries immense weight among the Republican base, has not come out in support of a candidate in Michigan, but Rogers seems to be coalescing the support from Trump world. Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, who also served as the U.S. ambassador to Germany in the Trump administration, endorsed him on Monday.

Mike Rogers for U.S. Senate in Michigan. https://t.co/eUxkDU4kSX — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) February 26, 2024

“I am proud to endorse my friend Mike Rogers for U.S. Senate. Michigan desperately needs a Senator who will put the American people first and I know Mike will be that Senator,” Grenell said in a statement.

Rogers expressed his gratitude to Grenell in response.

“I appreciate your friendship and I am honored to receive your endorsement as we continue to unite to Get America Back on Track!” he wrote.