Trump Crushes Haley in Arkansas Presidential Primary

Former President Donald Trump crushed former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in Arkansas’ Republican presidential primary on Super Tuesday.

With one percent of the vote reporting, Trump earned 87 percent of the vote, while Haley won just nine percent. DDHQ made the call at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The loss represents just one more defeat for Haley, who refused to drop out of the race before Super Tuesday, when 15 states confer 35 percent of the delegates for the GOP nomination.

BREAKING: Decision Desk HQ projects Donald Trump wins the Arkansas Republican Primary.

Haley’s defeats to Trump are costly for the Republican Party. Haley and pro-Haley PACs spent $114,956,021 during the 2024 cycle, according to FEC data from the latest report on February 2.

Haley only has about $17 million left in the bank, the February report shows. Haley claims she raised another $12 million throughout February.

Open Secrets shows that 75.09 percent of the money she raised during the campaign was from large donors. She invested zero dollars in her own campaign while accepting donations from Democrats.

After a string of loses on Super Tuesday, it is unknown how long she we remain in the Republican primary race.

