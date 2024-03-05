Trump Trounces Haley in North Carolina Presidential Primary 

Former President Donald Trump trounced former Gov. Nikki Haley in North Carolina’s GOP presidential primary on Super Tuesday.

With one percent reporting, Trump earned about 53 percent of the vote, while Haley got 43 percent. NBC News made the call at 7:32 p.m.

The loss represents one more defeat for Haley, who refused to drop out of the race before Super Tuesday when 15 states award 35 percent of the delegates for the GOP nomination.

The defeat also confirms polling that showed Trump leading Haley by more than 45 points in the state, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Haley’s defeats to Trump are costly for the Grand Old Party. Haley and pro-Haley PACs wasted $114,956,021 during the 2024 cycle, according to FEC data from the latest report on February 2.

Moving forward, she has only about $17 million left in the bank, the February 2 report shows. Haley says she raised another $12 million throughout February.

Open Secrets shows that 75.09 percent of the money she raised during the campaign was from large donors. She invested zero dollars in her own campaign while accepting donations from Democrats.

It is not clear how long Haley will remain in the GOP primary race after a string of losses to Trump.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.