Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will drop out of the Republican presidential primary race on Wednesday, multiple sources claimed, handing former President Donald Trump the GOP nomination.

Trump has now delivered one of the great political comebacks in the history of politics.

“This has been a day that we’ve been waiting for. I want to thank my family for being here. It’s a great family. I have a great family,” Trump told his supporters Tuesday at Mar-a-Lago.

“This was an amazing night,” he added.

Haley opted to not make public remarks after only winning Vermont on Super Tuesday while Trump had a strong night claiming 14 out of 15 primaries.

Voters say Haley is the establishment candidate in the race. Among a 12 percent of Republican voters who approved of President Joe Biden, 85 percent of them supported Haley, a CNN exit poll found on Super Tuesday in North Carolina

During her campaign, Haley spent more than $114 million against Trump to only win Vermont and Washington, DC, Federal Election Commission (FEC) data from the latest report on February 2 shows.

More than 75 percent of the money she raised during the campaign was from large donors, Open Secrets figured. While she invested zero dollars in her own campaign, Haley accepted donations from Democrats, including Democrat billionaire donor Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn.

“Today, in state after state, there remains a large block of Republican primary voters who are expressing deep concerns about Donald Trump,” Haley spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas said in a statement. “That is not the unity our party needs for success. Addressing those voters’ concerns will make the Republican Party and America better.”

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.