Trump Team Cuts RNC Senior Staffers

The newly installed Trump leadership team at the Republican National Committee (RNC) began trimming senior management positions on Monday, sources confirmed to Breitbart News.

The cuts come after a new leadership team, which former President Donald Trump endorsed, took control of the committee.

The staff cuts appear to be directed at senior management positions on the fourth floor and will not disrupt many of the communication products the committee produces to hold President Joe Biden accountable, sources told Breitbart News.

More than 60 staffers would be let go or asked to resign, including five members of the senior staff, Politico reported. The names of those staffers remain undisclosed.

In addition, the new leadership team began slashing vendor contracts, the report stated. Vendor contracts became a major issue after periodic reports of financial mismanagement surfaced under Ronna McDaniel, such as greedy grifting by high-ranking RNC aides.

Politico characterized the changes as purging the “bureaucracy”:

In a letter to some political and data staff, Sean Cairncross, the RNC’s new chief operating officer, said that the new committee leadership was “in the process of evaluating the organization and staff to ensure the building is aligned” with its vision. “During this process, certain staff are being asked to resign and reapply for a position on the team.” The overhaul is aimed at cutting, what one of the people described as, “bureaucracy” at the RNC. But the move also underscores the swiftness with which Trump’s operation is moving to take over the Republican Party’s operations after the former president all but clinched the party’s presidential nomination last week.

The committee’s new leadership took control of the organization last week. McDaniel gave her tearful goodbye to staffers in February.

