Former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden in head-to-head match-ups in the swing states of Arizona and Pennsylvania as the general election commences, according to a pair of Fox News polls.

Trump has a four-point lead over Biden in a two-way match-up and a larger field in Arizona. A head-to-head race shows 49 percent of the 1,121 registered voters sampled back Trump, while Biden takes 45 percent of the response. Three percent of participants are undecided, and two percent will not vote.

Trump maintains his advantage when third-party candidates are added to the mix.

He leads the pack in a five-way race with 43 percent support, followed by Biden at 39 percent and independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at ten percent. Two percent back the Green Party’s Jill Stein, one percent support independent Cornel West, and four percent are unsure who they support.

The poll was conducted from March 7-11, 2024, with a margin of error (MOE) of ± three percentage points.

In Pennsylvania, the 45th president has a narrow advantage over Biden at 49 percent to 47 percent, according to a second Fox News poll. Trump’s edge barely falls within the ± three percent MOE for that survey, taken March 7-11, 2024, among 1,149 registered voters.

However, the race becomes a dead heat when the field grows. Trump and Biden tie at 42 percent in a five-way race, while Kennedy Jr. takes nine percent of the response. From there, Stein and West earn two percent apiece.

Fox News notes in its releases that the polls were conducted “under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R).”

These promising numbers for Trump come as he begins the general election with leads over Biden in Georgia — another key swing state — and Ohio, according to surveys from other pollsters.

A CBS News/YouGov poll, published Tuesday, showed Trump leading Biden 51 percent to 48 percent in Georgia. That lead is within the ± 3.9 percent MOE. An Emerson College/Nexstar media poll, released Wednesday, found Trump leading Biden in Ohio by nine points in both a head-to-head match-up and a five-way race.