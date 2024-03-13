Poll: Trump Leads Biden in Georgia as General Election Kicks Off

Former President Donald Trump enters the general election leading President Joe Biden in Georgia by three points, according to a CBS News/YouGov poll.

The poll, which includes leaners and was published Tuesday, finds that 51 percent of 1,133 registered voters sampled in the Peach State back Trump for the presidency in a head-to-head race with Biden, who takes 48 percent of support. The 45th president’s advantage falls just within the plus or minus 3.9 percent margin of error.

Trump has a double-digit advantage over Biden among independents at 53 percent to 42 percent.

The traditionally red state, which Biden won in 2020 by less than 12,000 votes, is one of several swing states that will play a critical role in deciding the outcome of the November election between the presumptive nominees – who each clinched their nominations Tuesday – and their third-party challengers.

More voters in the Peach State think that a second term of Trump’s policies would benefit them personally and America at large than a second term of Biden’s policies.

The poll asked respondents if they believed they would be better or worse off financially both under a second Trump administration and under another Biden term, and the differences in the results are telling.

A plurality of registered voters in Georgia, 48 percent, say Trump’s policies would make them “financially better off” if he wins back the White House. Just 33 percent believe they would be “financially worse off,” and 19 percent believe their financial situation would remain the same.

Conversely, only 22 percent of respondents believe Biden’s policies would make them “financially better off” if he secures a second term. A plurality of 48 percent think they will be “financially worse off,” and 30 percent predict their situation would stand pat.

Looking deeper, 52 percent of independents predict that a second term of Trump’s policies would help them financially, while only 11 percent say the same of Biden’s policies—a major discrepancy among a crucial demographic.

Meanwhile, more voters (48 percent) think Trump’s policies would strengthen “U.S. Democracy” than a second term of Biden’s (36 percent.) In fact, 43 percent predicted a second Biden term would “make U.S. Democracy weaker,” while 41 percent think Trump’s policies would weaken democracy if he wins.

Of independents, 46 percent say Trump’s policies would strengthen Democracy, while only 19 percent believe Biden’s policies would. Conversely, 41 percent of the cohort say democracy would be weakened by a second Trump term, while most (52 percent) say four more years of Biden’s policies would wound democracy.

The poll was conducted from March 4-11.