Trump Torches Dolan, Goes All in for Moreno at Dayton, Ohio Rally

Former Presdient Donald Trump will praise Ohio Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno while torching his establishment opponent, State Sen. Matt Dolan (R-OH), during his rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Saturday, according to prepared remarks released by the Trump campaign.

The rally, where Trump is slated to speak around 4:00 p.m. ET, comes days before Tuesday’s high-stakes Republican Senate primary.

Trump will tell supporters that if they “want to defeat the Radical Left Democrats,” they “first have to get out and vote for Bernie Moreno for the United States Senate.”

“Bernie is a political outsider who has spent his entire life building up Ohio communities—and now, he is going to be your warrior in Washington,” Trump will add.

He is set to praise Moreno on key issues like the border, China, energy, and crime:

Bernie is strong on borders, and he will fight to crush the cartels that are flooding our towns with fentanyl and deadly drugs. Bernie will vote to SAVE the American Auto Industry from the Green New Scam, he will be tough on China, ferocious on crime, great on election integrity, he wants to get wokeness out of our military, and he will not let the Radical Left Democrats raise your taxes.

The 45th president will then slam Dolan as a “weak RINO” attempting “to become the next Mitt Romney.”

“Matt Dolan once ran for office as a Democrat—and he’s so easily pushed around by woke left-wing lunatics that he renamed his family’s baseball team from the Cleveland Indians to the Cleveland Guardians,” Trump is expected to say before painting a contrast between Dolan and Moreno on critical issues:

Matt Dolan is weak on borders, weak on crime, he will vote for Mass Amnesty for illegal aliens, and he cares more about sending your money to Ukraine than stopping the invasion of OUR southern border. He supports left-wing gun control and voted against a law to let Ohio citizens defend themselves from dangerous criminals. Matt Dolan also strongly supported Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion dollar so-called Infrastructure Green New Scam, which helped cause rampant inflation. That’s why this Tuesday, you need to elect America-First champion Bernie Moreno to the U.S. Senate.

At that point, the 45th president will invite Moreno on stage, per a preview of his remarks.

Whoever wins Tuesday’s primary will punch a ticket to the general election, where they will face Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH).