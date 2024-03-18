A majority of likely voters believe President Joe Biden played a role in the indictments of former President Donald Trump, a McLaughlin and Associates poll found Monday.

The poll asked respondents, “And how much of a role would you say President Joe Biden has played in the indictments of former President Donald Trump?”

Biden played a role: 58 percent

Biden did not play a role: 33 percent

Broken down among those who say Biden played a role in the indictments, 40 percent said Biden played a “major” role, while 18 percent said Biden played a minor role.

The 40 percent of those who said Biden played a “major” role is an uptick from previous months. In December, 35 percent said Biden played a “major” role, while 23 percent said he played a minor role.

The poll sampled 1,000 likely general election voters from March 9-14, 2024. The poll provided no margin of error.

The survey comes after Breitbart News exclusively reported in February that the Biden administration has a plant inside a Fulton County office to target Trump. Breitbart News granted the sources anonymity to discuss the attorney’s office for fear of retribution.

In addition, three separate prosecutors reportedly met with White House aides before indicting Trump, Breitbart News reported:

Alvin Bragg: New York — “Stormy Daniels” Case (state) Jack Smith: Miami — “Documents” Case (federal) Fani Willis: Fulton County, Georgia (state)

“I’m being prosecuted by Biden, my opponent. … whether it’s Fani Willis or Bragg — these are local and state, but they’re in total coordination with the White House,” Trump said in March. “You can’t do that. It shouldn’t be done.”

