Former President Donald Trump excoriated Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis on Monday for hiring an alleged Biden plant, Jeff DiSantis, inside the district attorney’s office.

Multiple sources familiar with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office exclusively told Breitbart News that the Biden administration put Democrat operative DiSantis inside a Fulton County office to target Trump.

DiSantis, as Breitbart News exclusively reported, has ties to the Biden White House and his reelection campaign through his private consulting firm and business partner. Speaking at Mar-a-Lago, Trump, fresh off a Supreme Court victory to remain on state ballots, recalled Breitbart News’ exclusive reports that he previously shared on Truth Social.

“I’m being prosecuted by Biden, my opponent. … whether it’s Fani Willis or Bragg — these are local and state, but they’re in total coordination with the White House,” Trump said. “You can’t do that. It shouldn’t be done.”

Trump also highlighted another Breitbart News exclusive in which Fani Willis, Fulton County’s top prosecutor, permitted Nathan Wade to make hiring decisions during the transition following her election win in 2020, according to Breitbart News sources.

Willis and Wade are accused of having an affair before Willis hired Wade to prosecute Trump. Codefendants and Trump say Willis financially benefited from the relationship, which could disqualify Willis from the case, giving Trump a massive victory.

“She [Fani Willis] hired somebody; she knew the person long before this horrible prosecution took place,” Trump said about Wade. “And she went out and she paid them an unbelievable amount of money, more money than he ever had hoped possible — much more money than other people that do that for a living — he never did it at all, had no experience at all.”

“They had obviously a conflict,” Trump added.

