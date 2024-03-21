Poll: Rogers Tacks 40 Points onto Lead in Michigan GOP Primary After Voters Learn He Has Trump’s Endorsement

Former Rep. Mike Rogers’ support climbed 40 percent in Michigan’s Republican Senate primary race after voters learned he had former President Donald Trump’s highly influential endorsement, according to a poll.

The Mitchell Research & Communications survey conducted for MIRS found that Rogers led the four-person field with 27 percent support before respondents learned of Trump’s March 11 endorsement, according to a screenshot that Jewish Insider Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar shared on X.

The power of a Trump endorsement, Mike Rogers edition (via MIRS)

Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI), who voted to impeach Trump, came in a distant second with seven percent support, while former Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) took six percent in the first round of polling. Just one percent backed venture capitalist Sandy Pensler, and a majority (57 percent) were undecided.

After learning of Trump’s endorsement, 67 percent of respondents backed Rogers, while Meijer and Amash dropped to five percent. Pensler stayed at one percent, and 20 percent of voters were unsure for whom they would vote. Rogers posted the results to X on Thursday:

We still have a long way to go, but there is no denying that the momentum is on our side. In November, President Trump and I will kick Joe Biden and Elissa Slotkin out of Washington! — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) March 21, 2024

“It’s unbelievable. A 40-percentage point bounce? It shows you how strong it is,” pollster Steve Mitchell told MIRS of Trump’s endorsement, per Kraushaar’s post. “I’m surprised it’s that much, but if you look at whom the endorsement is coming from, maybe I shouldn’t be.”

“He absolutely has the strongest hold of the party that I’ve ever seen, and that includes Ronald REAGAN. And I worked for Reagan in ’84,” Mitchell added.

Mitchell Research & Communications sampled 288 respondents for the GOP primary portion of the poll, which carries a margin of error of ± 5.78 percentage points, per a release obtained by Breitbart News.

A separate Emerson College/Hill poll, published on Thursday, showed that Rogers is very competitive with Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) in a hypothetical general election match-up.

In a race with Slotkin, the leading Democrat, Rogers takes 39 percent to her 41 percent. This is within the ± three percentage point credibility interval of the 1,000 registered voters sampled.

Rogers performs better against Slotkin than any of his opponents. Meijer and Amash are eight points behind Slotkin in their respective hypothetical match-ups, while she also holds a five-point lead over Pensler.

The Emerson College/Hill poll was conducted from March 14-18, 2024.