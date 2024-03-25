Donald Trump: Potential Conviction Could Make Me ‘More Popular’

A potential conviction in the New York civil fraud case could make former President Donald Trump more popular, he warned Monday.

Fifty-three percent of voters said Trump would not be convicted of any alleged crimes, recent polling found, while another 54 percent said Trump’s legal troubles are politically motivated.

During a press conference after a New York appeals court ruling in his favor regarding a $454 million bond, Trump said he would be glad to testify during the trial, noting that a conviction could make him more popular.

“I would have no problem testifying. I didn’t do anything wrong,” Trump told reporters.

“It could also make me more popular because the people know it’s a scam,” Trump said when asked if he was worried that a conviction would hurt his presidential campaign.

“This is all about election interference. This is all Biden-run … meaning Biden and his thugs because I don’t know if he knows he’s alive,” Trump added during a second statement to reporters. Biden “can’t win an election because of the borders, because of energy prices, because of inflation, because of Afghanistan,” he said. “So what they do is they do election interference.” “It will be my honor to post [the bond],” he added. A five-panel New York appeals court ruled Trump could post a bond “in the amount of $175 million” to cover the judgment. The court also delayed enforcement of the $464 million judgment by ten days. The order also means Trump can still operate a business in New York and obtain loans from New York financial institutions, CNN reported. VIDEO — CNN’s Reid on Reduced Bond: Trump ‘Has Been Handed This Incredible Win’

Pollster Frank Luntz warned over the weekend that the court cases against Trump could benefit him politically.