Donald Trump: Potential Conviction Could Make Me ‘More Popular’

A potential conviction in the New York civil fraud case could make former President Donald Trump more popular, he warned Monday.
Fifty-three percent of voters said Trump would not be convicted of any alleged crimes, recent polling found, while another 54 percent said Trump’s legal troubles are politically motivated.
During a press conference after a New York appeals court ruling in his favor regarding a $454 million bond, Trump said he would be glad to testify during the trial, noting that a conviction could make him more popular.
“I would have no problem testifying. I didn’t do anything wrong,” Trump told reporters.
“It could also make me more popular because the people know it’s a scam,” Trump said when asked if he was worried that a conviction would hurt his presidential campaign.
“It will be my honor to post [the bond],” he added.
A five-panel New York appeals court ruled Trump could post a bond “in the amount of $175 million” to cover the judgment. The court also delayed enforcement of the $464 million judgment by ten days. The order also means Trump can still operate a business in New York and obtain loans from New York financial institutions, CNN reported.
VIDEO — CNN’s Reid on Reduced Bond: Trump ‘Has Been Handed This Incredible Win’
Pollster Frank Luntz warned over the weekend that the court cases against Trump could benefit him politically.
“You’re going to create the greatest victimhood of 2024, and you’re going to elect Donald Trump,” Luntz told CNN. “If they take his stuff, he’s going to say that this is proof that the federal government and the establishment and the swamp in Washington and all the politicians across the country and the attorneys generals [sic] and all of this, that this is a conspiracy to deny him the presidency,” Luntz added. “He’s going to go up in the polls, just like he went up every single time they indicted him.”
Polling appears to prove Luntz correct. In the documents case, a majority of voters said they would vote for Trump over President Joe Biden if a jury convicts the former president, a Harvard Caps/Harris poll recently found:
- 54 percent would vote for Trump
- 46 percent would vote for Biden
🇺🇲 2024 GE: "If Trump is convicted of crimes related to his handling of classified presidential documents"
Trump 54% (+8)
Biden 46%
If Trump is convicted for inciting the Capitol riots of January 6th, who would you vote for?
Biden 50%
Trump 50%
Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.
