A report claims that the outlook for President Joe Biden’s (D) reelection hopes is not good. However, his campaign has pushed back on the idea that it is recycling its 2020 strategy, the news coming as Biden goes head to head with former President Donald Trump.

Fox News on Monday cited a recent Time article about the situation, noting some are worried Biden is on the road to a massive defeat.

The Fox report continued:

Biden is “indeed in trouble,” Time correspondent Charlotte Alter wrote in the piece published Thursday, detailing his low approval ratings, how he trails or ties former President Trump in most polling matchups, and the coalition of minority and young voters that seems to be splintering despite his opponent’s own unpopularity and baggage. … He was also pilloried in the report by Democratic sources for being insufficiently prepared for the campaign, with less than nine months to go. The report opened with anecdotes of former President Obama personally meeting with Biden last year to express his concerns. Other strategists quoted in the story said Biden was clinging to an outdated form of campaigning and couldn’t treat 2024 like he treated 2020. … A person close to the campaign told Fox News Digital it rejected the notion that Biden is running the same strategy as he did in 2020, referring to a recent NPR report about a new tech effort to boost its ground game and reach persuadable voters.

As of Sunday, a Mitchell Research poll found that former President Donald Trump narrowly leads Biden with Michigan voters, Breitbart News reported.

Meanwhile, veteran Democrat consultant James Carville has shared his criticisms regarding Biden’s low approval ratings, Breitbart News reported Sunday:

“A suspicion of mine is that there are too many preachy females” spearheading the Democrats’ message, he said. “‘Don’t drink beer. Don’t watch football. Don’t eat hamburgers. This is not good for you.’ The message is too feminine: ‘Everything you’re doing is destroying the planet. You’ve got to eat your peas.’” “If you listen to Democratic elites — NPR is my go-to place for that — the whole talk is about how women, and women of color, are going to decide this election,” Carville continued. “I’m like: ‘Well, 48 percent of the people that vote are males. Do you mind if they have some consideration?’”

According to NBC News, Biden reportedly feels “angry and anxious” about his struggling reelection campaign, Breitbart News reported on March 17.

“Things are so bad inside the White House that, at one recent meeting where advisers informed Biden of his falling poll numbers in battleground states like Michigan and Georgia, Biden then began yelling and cursing at staffers,” Breitbart News’s Matthew Boyle wrote in his coverage of the story.