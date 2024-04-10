Report: Democrats Fear Donald Trump’s Abortion Position Wins Moderates

Some Democrats reportedly fear that former President Donald Trump’s position on abortion will play well with moderate voters heading into November.

Trump believes abortion is a state issue, he said Monday. That is in contrast to some Republicans and Democrats who want to use the federal government to undermine states’ rights by legislating a national law to render abortion illegal or legal.

Trump’s opponents appear worried about his position because it disarms their agenda of rendering divisive issues as federal issues, which necessitates centralizing control and power in Washington, DC, where the left directs the administrative state and influences the establishment media.

“If the election were held today, Trump would win and that means he’s winning moderates over as we speak,” one Democrat strategist told the Hill.

The strategist, who worked on presidential campaigns, told the Hill that swing state polling already shows Trump surging in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Nevada, states that former President Joe Biden must win in 2024.

“He understands that the politics that have followed the Dobbs decision have not been great for Republicans,” anti-Trump Republican strategist Doug Heye said.

Trump was instrumental in appointing Supreme Court justices who essentially ruled that abortion was a state issue. In turn, Democrats successfully used the ruling as a cudgel against Republicans throughout state elections. To confront the Democrats’ 2024 attack, Trump issued his official abortion position on Monday.

“My view is now that we have abortion where everybody wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine by vote or legislation, or perhaps both, and whatever they decide, must be the law of the land,” Trump said.

In addition to disarming the Democrats’ abortion attack, Trump’s position also has the potential to refocus moderates on two issues in his favor: Biden’s soaring costs and his open border.

Trump dominates Biden on both issues, polling shows.

