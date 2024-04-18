House Democrats who led an investigation into former President Donald Trump’s role in the January 6 Capitol riot say they are worried about their safety and being arrested if the former president wins reelection.

They fretted to CBS News in a recent piece about a March 18 Trump post on Truth Social that said former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) “should go to Jail along with the rest of the Unselect Committee!”

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who has consistently fundraised off all Democrat investigations and impeachments of Trump, told the network, “My wife and I have had conversations about what life would look like if the worst happened… . You can’t avoid the conversations about ‘What if?’ And I have to think about my own personal safety.”

House Democratic Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar (CA) said he took the threat of being jailed seriously, but joked that the jail is close to the Capitol and that his family would visit him “no matter where I am.”

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, another member of the committee that investigated January 6 and another California Democrat, said she believes Trump intends to do what he says he will do.

Former D.C. Police Officer Michael Fanone, who testified in front of the Committee and was subsequently hired by CNN as a law enforcement analyst, told CBS News, “He’s going to weaponize the Department of Justice…and use it to go after people like myself… . He’s telling us exactly what he plans on doing.”

Former U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn, who is now running for Congress as a Democrat in Maryland, told CBS News, “Anybody who has testified against him, or spoken out in a public capacity, should be worried.” The former police officer and politician-hopeful said the threat of arrest “is a little scary to think about, but you have to continue to do the right thing.”

A Trump spokeswoman told CBS News in a statement that their “entire narrative is a lie”:

Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Liz Cheney, and the Corrupt Democrats on the sham January 6th Committee have lied to the American public for years, denied key witnesses from testifying to the truth, and covered up evidence that proved President Trump, nor any of his supporters, ever engaged in an alleged ‘insurrection.’ Their entire narrative is a lie and Americas know that Joe Biden is the true threat to democracy.

The January 6 committee was disbanded after Republicans won control of the House in 2020. Cheney, the top Republican on the committee, lost her bid for reelection.

