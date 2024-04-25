Donald Trump Rallies NYC Union Workers Shouting ‘We Love Trump … USA’ 

Former President Donald Trump made an early morning surprise appearance at a New York City construction site on Thursday to rally union workers before appearing for trial.

“We Love Trump,” workers shouted. “USA!”

President Trump loves New York!!! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/lVzV49fcHe — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) April 25, 2024

Union Workers for Trump. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/I6pqe74Ax5 — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) April 25, 2024

“We built a lot of great buildings in this city with these people. They’ve given me great support. They’re really amazing,” Trump told Fox News about the vocal support.

Steamfitters Local 638 manager Bob Bartels said Trump’s surprise visit was a welcome surprise. “It was great to see the president come and engage with the blue collar worker of New York City,” he told Fox News.

“I put out a poll in my union — President Trump is leading Joe Biden 3 to 1 on my presidential poll out of my 9,000 members right now,” he said. “We are very tired of the situation with groceries, inflation, gas prices, illegal immigration, and crime. We’re living it every day in New York City.”

Steamfitters Local 638 manager: "It was great to see the president come and engage with the blue collar worker of New York City…I put out a poll in my union, President Trump is leading Joe Biden 3 to 1…we are very tired of…inflation, gas prices, illegal immigration…" pic.twitter.com/Te9aYlHdRG — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) April 25, 2024

Trump suggested the energized crowd early Thursday morning is indicative of polls showing him leading by “a lot” in swing states, he told Right Side Broadcasting Network.

Trump leads in six of the seven 2024 swing state races, a Morning Consult/Bloomberg poll found Wednesday, signifying Trump’s continued dominance over President Joe Biden.