Donald Trump Rallies NYC Union Workers Shouting ‘We Love Trump … USA’ 

Former President Donald Trump made an early morning surprise appearance at a New York City construction site on Thursday to rally union workers before appearing for trial.
“We Love Trump,” workers shouted. “USA!”
GOOD MORNING FROM NEW YORK!
“We built a lot of great buildings in this city with these people. They’ve given me great support. They’re really amazing,” Trump told Fox News about the vocal support.
“I put out a poll in my union — President Trump is leading Joe Biden 3 to 1 on my presidential poll out of my 9,000 members right now,” he said. “We are very tired of the situation with groceries, inflation, gas prices, illegal immigration, and crime. We’re living it every day in New York City.”
Trump suggested the energized crowd early Thursday morning is indicative of polls showing him leading by “a lot” in swing states, he told Right Side Broadcasting Network.
Trump leads in six of the seven 2024 swing state races, a Morning Consult/Bloomberg poll found Wednesday, signifying Trump’s continued dominance over President Joe Biden.
“We are leading every swing by a lot and we’re leading the nation by a lot,” Trump said. “He’s [Biden] the worst president in the history. He makes Jimmy Carter look great. Jimmy Carter is very happy because his presidency was brilliant by comparison.”
Trump also referenced the scheduled Thursday arguments before the Supreme Court concerning presidential immunity regarding his indictment related to January 6.
“If you don’t have immunity, you’ll just have a ceremonial president,” Trump said, underscoring his inability to attend due to the judge in his Manhattan criminal trial.
The scheduled arguments are “very important,” Trump said before heading into his criminal trial.
