Republican Dave McCormick is within striking distance of Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) in Pennsylvania’s race for U.S. Senate, according to an Emerson College/the Hill poll.

The poll, published Tuesday, shows McCormick at 42 percent while Casey garners 46 percent among 1,000 registered voters. Another 12 percent are undecided. McCormick is up one point from March’s Emerson College/the Hill poll, and Casey is also up one point.

However, McCormick has gained three points of support since the polling outfit’s February poll, while Casey is down three points since then. In other words, McCormick has maintained his net six-point gain on Casey’s lead, first seen in the March poll,

The April 25-29 poll, which has a margin of error of ± three percent, comes a week after both men officially clinched their nominations in uncontested primaries.

McCormick, a veteran and former CEO of Bridgewater Associates, joined Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Saturday over the weekend as his general election contest with Casey officially kicked off.

McCormick, noting that Pennsylvania is becoming redder, predicted he and former President Donald Trump would win in November during an interview with Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle about Penn-Star Capital correspondent Nick Field’s analysis of Republican gains in voter registration in all 67 counties in the Keystone State.

“That’s one of the many reasons that President Trump’s going to win in November, and I’m going to win,” McCormick said. “We are becoming a red state for a whole bunch of reasons, but mostly because the left and the Democratic Party [are] moving so far to the left that they’re out of step with Pennsylvanians.”

LISTEN:

Breitbart · Dave McCormick – April 27, 2024

“There was about a one million registered voter advantage among Democrats over Republicans in Pennsylvania, the year that Trump won in 2016. Today, it’s less than 400,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans, and I think by Election Day, it’ll be closer to 300,000,” McCormick added.

He also forecast the purple state would be a red state by 2028.

“And by 2028, we’re going to be red, and I’m going to come on your program a year or two after I become a senator, and we’re going to talk about the fact that Pennsylvania has flipped to being a red state,” he said.