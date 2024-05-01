Poll: Donald Trump Widens Lead Against Joe Biden

Former President Donald Trump’s lead against President Joe Biden is widening, according to April’s Harvard-Harris survey.

The survey asked respondents, “If the 2024 election for president were held today and it was between Donald Trump, the Republican, and Joe Biden, the Democrat, who would you vote for?”

Trump leads Biden by five percentage points in a head-to-head matchup, 48 percent to Biden’s 43 percent support. In March, just three points separated the two.

The survey found Trump leading Biden among independents in a head-to-head matchup, as well, with 44 percent to Biden’s 35 percent support. Another 21 percent of independents remain unsure.

When leaners are combined, Trump leads Biden by four points — 52 percent to Biden’s 48 percent.

In a horserace including third-party candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s lead remains consistent with five points over Biden — 44 percent to Biden’s 38 percent and RFK Jr.’s 12 percent. When leaners are included, Trump leads by four points — 45 percent to Biden’s 41 percent and RFK Jr.’s 14 percent.

Trump also leads the group among independents, garnering 38 percent support to Biden’s 30 percent and RFK Jr.’s 21 percent.

Trump’s lead widens even more in a matchup that includes not only RFK Jr. but Cornel West and Jill Stein, leading Biden by seven points — 44 percent to Biden’s 37 percent support. When leaners are included, Trump’s lead slightly reduces to six percentage points.

The survey was taken April 24-25, 2024, among 1,961 registered voters. It has a ± two percent margin of error.

On Monday, Trump spoke out again against his Democrat opponent during his business records trial in New York, writing on Truth Social, “What Crooked Joe Biden is doing with all of these ridiculous D.C. inspired lawsuits against me is, and make no mistake about it, ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!”

“Drop the lawsuits, Joe, and maybe you’ll do better than you are doing now!!!” he added: